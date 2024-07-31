Kenneth Okonkwo Denies Leaving Labour Party

Veteran Nollywood actor and politician Kenneth Okonkwo has denied reports that he has left the Labour Party.

Okonkwo affirmed his continued membership during an appearance on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme on Tuesday.

“First of all, let me say I am embarrassed by your comment. I am just hearing it from your media station that I dumped the Labour Party,” Okonkwo said. “I put up the statement that I made so that I wouldn’t be misconstrued.

So, where did you get that from? It’s not certainly from the statement that I made. I am still a full-fledged member of the Labour Party.”

When asked if he remains with the Labour Party, he replied, “Yes, absolutely.”

Okonkwo also addressed internal issues within the party, stating, “There’s no crisis in the Labour Party as it relates to me.

There’s crisis in the Labour Party as relates to the NWC, which failed to organise an all-inclusive convention.

And I thought that the leader ought to have taken a decisive decision to ensure, having seen that the convention did not hold against his instruction, that there’s an organised and all-inclusive convention according to court judgement and past agreement.”

Despite recent criticisms of the party’s leadership and his decision to distance himself from the presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Okonkwo reiterated his need for a more decisive and bold leader with integrity and team spirit to achieve his vision for Nigeria.