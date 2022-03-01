Kepa’s Penalty Miss Was Karma – Danny Murphy

Ex Liverpool player, Danny Murphy has come out to say that the club’s fans enjoyed the substitution of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy during the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Liverpool fans really got frustrated with how good Mendy was during the game, and they didn’t want him facing the spot kicks after full-time.

Murphy added that Kepa‘s penalty miss definitely felt like karma after his refusal to come off the pitch when Maurizio Sarri was in charge.

His words, “People were getting frustrated with how well Mendy was playing. ‘I hope we don’t get to penalties with Mendy in goal’; that was the feeling,”

“A few people said that near me, then all of sudden the sub came on and you could feel the excitement with the Liverpool fans.”

“I don’t want to be harsh on Kepa but maybe it is karma stuff. Remember that he didn’t want to be substituted some years ago in a penalty shootout [against Manchester City] and Chelsea lost.”

“It is maybe what somebody up there decided to punish him about. I think it’s a little bit unfair to Edouard Mendy who made his national team win in [the Africa Cup of Nations] by stopping some penalties in the shootout.”

“Nothing is fair, nothing is unfair, it’s just a decision made by the technical staff and players just have to accept it.”