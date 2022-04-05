Kid Beggars In Nigeria Could Be Future Thieves – Leo Da Silva

Ex BBNaija housemate, Leo Da Silva has come out to warn against the future dangers if kids begging on the streets of Lekki are not put in school. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the trend is very worrying that if it is not stopped soon, it could grow from strategic begging to strategic robbery before our very eyes.

Leo added that the young kids already know expensive cars and how to target them to get what they want.

His words, ”All these kids on lekki express, freedom way etc need to be in school. They do strategic begging, they know expensive cars and target them. I doubt people that really want to just eat will be doing this.”

“Let us put their brains to work or suffer consequences in future.

“From strategic begging to strategic robbery”

WOW.