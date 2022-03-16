Kim Kardashian Is Telling The World She Is Being Harassed By Kanye West – Trevor Noah

Popular TV host, Trevor Noah has come out to react to Kanye West’s public feud with Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, he actually sees the bitter feud getting violent soon, and it is up to society to prevent such from happening.

Trevor added that even if the feud might be a ploy by Kim Kardashian to sell her new reality show, it could also be a way of her telling the world that she is currently being harassed.

His words, “Two things can be true. Kim likes publicity. Kim is also being harassed.”

“I’m not saying Kanye will [do that],’ Noah stressed. ‘But as a society, we have to ask ourselves questions.”

“Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say, “slow down, let’s all put our hazards on, because there’s a storm coming and sh*t might go down.”

“If Kim Kardashian cannot escape this, then what chance do normal women have?”

WOW.

