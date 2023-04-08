King Charles Set To Investigate The Royal Family’s Slavery Links

King Charles has come out to show his support for research into the monarchy’s links with the slave trade for the first time. This is coming after an American historian unearthed a document revealing one of his predecessors had shares in a slaving firm, and the world has been reacting.

According to reports, Charles takes the issue of his family’s links to slavery profoundly seriously after a ledger revealed King William III was given shares in the Royal African Company.

Buckingham Palace are still yet to comment on the document, but have said the royals supported a research project into the monarchy’s connections to slavery.

A spokesman said, “This is an issue that His Majesty takes profoundly seriously.

As His Majesty told the Commonwealth heads of government reception in Rwanda last year: ”I cannot describe the depths of my personal sorrow at the suffering of so many, as I continue to deepen my own understanding of slavery’s enduring impact”.

That process has continued with vigour and determination since His Majesty’s accession.

Historic Royal Palaces is a partner in an independent research project, which began in October last year, that is exploring, among other issues, the links between the British monarchy and the transatlantic slave trade during the late 17th and 18th centuries.

As part of that drive, the royal household is supporting this research through access to the royal collection and the royal archives.”

WOW.