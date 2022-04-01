Korra Obidi Said She Regrets Giving Birth To Her First Child – Justin Dean

Popular doctor, Justin Dean has come out to open up about the reason he divorced his wife, Korra Obidi after she welcomed their second daughter. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, Korra repeatedly said hurtful things about their first child and even went as far as saying she regretted giving birth to June, with the child in her lap.

Justin added that he just wants access to his kids and he doesn’t want their newborn to endure what June endured the last few years.

WOW.