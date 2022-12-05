Kounde’s Jewellery Was Superstitious – Deschamps

France manager, Didier Deschamps will stop his players from wearing jewelry in Saturday’s World Cup quarterfinal against England. This is coming after he said Jules Kounde was very lucky to escape his anger for being told to remove a gold necklace during Sunday’s 3-1 win against Poland.

According to him, the fact is that Kounde shouldn’t have started the game wearing jewelry, even if it is a superstitious necklace he also wears in training.

Deschamps added that he doesn’t really know what the necklace meant to him, but it isn’t allowed in football.

His words, “He [Kounde] shouldn’t have started the game with that on,”

“I don’t know what he has on the necklace, but I know he’s a bit superstitious and he wears it in training too.”

“I don’t know what the necklace meant to him, but I told him he was very lucky that I didn’t catch him in front of me at that moment.”