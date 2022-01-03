    Login
    Subscribe

    Kyle Walker, Annie Kilner Get Married Secretly

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Manchester City defender, Kyle Walker has secretly married his childhood sweetheart, Annie Kilner. He reportedly tied the knot with his girlfriend of 12 years in a small ceremony at the end of November, and fans have been reacting.

    Kyle Walker
    Kyle Walker

    Kyle met Annie when he was 18 while he was playing at his hometown club Sheffield United when the model was 16. The couple are parents to three children – Roman, Riaan, and Reign.

    Congrats to them.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News