Kyle Walker, Annie Kilner Get Married Secretly

Manchester City defender, Kyle Walker has secretly married his childhood sweetheart, Annie Kilner. He reportedly tied the knot with his girlfriend of 12 years in a small ceremony at the end of November, and fans have been reacting.

Kyle met Annie when he was 18 while he was playing at his hometown club Sheffield United when the model was 16. The couple are parents to three children – Roman, Riaan, and Reign.

Congrats to them.