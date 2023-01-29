    Login
    Kylie Jenner Attends The Schiaparelli Fashion Show In Style

    Popular celebrity, Kylie Jenner recently rocked a huge lion’s head attached to her black dress at the star-studded Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week. She attended the event hours ago, and even posed up a storm before heading into the venue.

    The fake animal was sewn to the front of a chic figure-hugging black velvet dress that had a stylish strapless design.

