Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott File To Legally Change Son’s Name

Popular reality show star, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have filed an application to legally change their son’s name. This was recently revealed in documents obtained by TMZ, and fans have been reacting.

According to reports, the duo are filing to change their son’s name from Wolfe Jacques Webster to Aire Webster because they regret the initial name choice.

Reports added that the couple had a change of mind after spending the chance to spend time with their baby.

