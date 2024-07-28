Labour Party Campaign Spokesperson Kenneth Okonkwo Resigns

Kenneth Okonkwo, spokesperson for the Labour Party’s presidential campaign in the 2023 general election, has resigned from the party, citing internal crises and dissatisfaction with the party’s leadership.

Okonkwo attributed his resignation primarily to the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the ongoing turmoil within the Labour Party.

He also criticized the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing both parties of failing Nigeria.

“The combined leadership of both parties is trying to cripple Nigeria as this blessed country is now down economically,” Okonkwo stated.

In a letter released on Sunday, Okonkwo lamented the state of the APC, noting that the party had left citizens with no other option but to protest for their survival, seeing “no hope for the future.”

He argued that only a robust political party with a strong grassroots base could challenge what he described as “kakistocracy and kleptocrats” in power.

Okonkwo emphasized the need for a decisive and selfless leader capable of securing victory and ensuring free and fair elections, as current leaders would otherwise “grab power from any weak and indecisive candidate.”

Okonkwo, also a filmmaker and lawyer, harshly criticized the judiciary, labeling them “electoral bandits who steal electoral victories at gunpoint in the public glare of everyone.”

He stressed the necessity for a leader with integrity, charisma, and bravery to mobilize the people and sustain their victory, as the judiciary, in his view, could not be relied upon to uphold democracy.

Reflecting on the 2023 election, Okonkwo alleged it was stolen despite their efforts and suffering, pointing to abuses in the judicial process.

He urged Nigerians to take their destiny into their own hands, highlighting the ongoing suffering under leaders who were not legitimately elected.

Okonkwo expressed his disillusionment with the Labour Party, particularly after the 2023 general election when he had high hopes for the party under Peter Obi’s leadership.

He believed Obi would build a strong party capable of overthrowing the current leadership.

However, he was dismayed when Obi declared he did not promise to build a strong Labour Party but to solve Nigeria’s problems, which Okonkwo saw as a disconnect from the political reality.

Despite continuing to support Obi initially, Okonkwo was disappointed by Obi’s lack of action in organizing an inclusive convention and his refusal to dissociate from the former National Working Committee’s alleged shenanigans.

This left party members confused about the Labour Party’s future and Okonkwo unable to defend Obi’s position on crucial issues.

Okonkwo also criticized Obi for not supporting the Labour Unions’ efforts to fight for workers’ welfare, which led some union members to view Obi as a problem within the party.

He felt he could no longer continue with the ambiguity and supported the Labour Unions and other stakeholders in their fight for the party’s soul without Obi’s backing.

Consequently, Okonkwo concluded that he no longer had confidence in Obi’s ability to build a party capable of winning against the current leadership and sustaining any electoral victory.

He announced his decision to continue his political journey without Peter Obi, seeking a leader who could genuinely lead Nigeria towards a better future.