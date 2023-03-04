Labour Party debunks rumour it changed guber candidate in Rivers

The Labour Party in Rivers State has debunked the news making the rounds on social media that the party has changed its governorship candidate.

The state Chairman of LP, Dienye Pepple, said the stories on social media are misleading, clarifying that Comrade Beatrice Itubo remains the party’s only guber candidate.

According to him, “We are preparing ahead for the Governorship election on the 11th of March.

“And to set the record straight, our candidate in Rivers State for the Labor Party remains, Mrs Beatrice Itubo and we are fully behind her”.

Pepple, in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, therefore, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to do the needful as they have vowed not to take for granted what happened in the presidential and National Assembly election.

He said INEC must ensure that all their materials are working, stressing that results would first be collated at the unit level before moving to the ward level.

He described the whole process that led to the declaration of Bola Tinubu as the winner of last Saturday’s presidential election as a sham and betrayal of democracy.