Labour Party Demands Cancellation of Aniocha South Council Polls Over Electoral Irregularities

The Labour Party (LP) in Delta State has formally requested the cancellation of the recent council elections in Aniocha South Local Government Area.

This request has been made through a petition submitted to the Delta State Local Government Election Petition Tribunal in Asaba.

The party cites “substantial non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act” as the basis for its grievance.

The Labour Party’s petition challenges the results announced by the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC), which declared Jude Chukwunweike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the council polls.

The LP has named DSIEC, Jude Chukwunweike, and the PDP as the first, second, and third respondents in their petition.

In their submission, the LP argues that the election process was severely flawed, alleging that voting did not take place in nearly all wards of DSIEC in Aniocha South.

This left a significant number of eligible voters unable to cast their ballots due to the absence of voting materials at their polling units.

The petition further contends that the election results were tainted by procedural violations. According to the LP, their agents were not permitted to sign the result sheets, which they allege were falsified by DSIEC to favour the PDP candidate.

This, they argue, constitutes a breach of electoral laws and undermines the integrity of the electoral process.

The Labour Party’s call for the cancellation of the election reflects broader concerns about the transparency and fairness of the electoral process.

The party’s leadership asserts that these irregularities have compromised the legitimacy of the election results and that a thorough investigation is necessary to ensure that democratic principles are upheld.

The Delta State Local Government Election Petition Tribunal will now review the petition, and the Labour Party’s allegations will be subject to legal scrutiny.

This process will determine whether the claims of electoral misconduct are substantiated and if corrective measures, including the potential annulment of the election results, are warranted.

As the tribunal proceeds with its examination, the outcome will be closely watched by both political parties and the public.

The resolution of this dispute will have significant implications for the electoral landscape in Delta State and may influence future elections in the region.

The Labour Party’s action highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Nigeria’s electoral system, where disputes and allegations of irregularities frequently arise.

Ensuring free and fair elections is crucial for the credibility of democratic institutions and the trust of the electorate in the electoral process.