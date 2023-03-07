Labour Party dissolves State Executive Council in Rivers State

The Labour Party has dissolved the party’s State Executive Council in Rivers State.

The National Chairman of LP, Julius Abure said the decision followed alleged anti-party activities and corruption in the management of party funds in the state.

Abure disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, saying the dissolution is with immediate effect.

He said he has lost confidence in the ability of the “compromised State Executive Council” led by Deinye Pepple to lead the campaign for the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections come March 11.

According to him, they were at the helm of affairs in Rivers State when the party’s presidential mandate was openly stolen.

The national chairman of the Labour Party said they should step aside until a full investigation is completed on what happened on election day.

Abure urged all Obidients in the state to disregard all comments and actions by Pepple, stating that Beatrice Itubo remains the Labor Party candidate for Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

He warned that the Labor Party has not formed an alliance with any political party in the state.