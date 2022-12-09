    Login
    Labour Party sacks national publicity secretary, dissolves Ogun excos

    Labour Party has sacked its National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, and dissolved Ogun State chapter executives of the party for alleged anti-party practice.

    This is coming almost two months before the 2023 general elections.

    The National Working Committee of the party took the decision, following their role in the alleged expulsion of Doyin Okupe, the Director General of Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council.

    During the emergency meeting of the NWC in Abuja, on Friday, Umar Farouk, the National Secretary of Labour Party, announced the dissolution of its state chapter in Ogun, removal of the party spokesman and suspension of its chairman and other executives.

    The committee is said to have passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of its embattled National Chairman, Julius Abure, saying it has reviewed the corruption allegations levelled against him and found him not culpable.

    Okupe and 10 members of the party were removed by the leadership of the Ogun State chapter of LP over alleged “non-financial membership status, political rascality and misappropriation of funds.”

