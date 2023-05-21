Lack Of UCL Shouldn’t Affect Liverpool’s Pull In The Summer – Van Dijk

Liverpool defender, Virgil van Dijk has come out to insist that failure to qualify for the Champions League would not impact the club’s ability to attract new players this summer. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes every player on the rise should be choosing Liverpool as his destination in the summer because it remains a big club to play for even without UCL football.

Van Dijk added that the club is currently in transition, so bumps are expected along the way.

His words, “No. Pre-season will be massive. Everybody knows we’ve been going through a little bit of a transition and, if I’m a player on the rise and I have options to go to the next step and Liverpool is knocking on my door, then I would be very, very interested. I don’t think it’s going to change much, but if someone wants to play Champions League no matter what, then that’s their ambition.”