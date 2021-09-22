Lagos begins total face off on illegal land reclamation in Lekki

The Lagos State Government has given out a stop-work-order as it commenced total enforcement and halting of operations against indiscriminate activities and unauthorized shoreline extensions along Lagos Waterfront.

The action goes in line with serious concerns brought up by the state government over the illegal operations of developers in those specific areas which have resulted in imminent violation of the Physical Planning laws of the state.

This was disclosed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Arc. Ahmed Kabiru Abdullahi, who said that the Ministry has issued Stop-Work-Order notices to illegal operators of reclamation and unapproved shoreline extension along Lagos Lagoon Waterfront, beside Oriental Hotel and Osapa London Shores, along Lekki/Ajah corridor.

Abdullahi emphasised that the Ministry is determined to carry out its statutory responsibility of regulating, monitoring and managing waterfront activities as empowered by the Waterfront Infrastructure Development Law 2009, adding that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has also approved the setting up of a task force team to carry out the enforcement exercise.

The commissioner insisted that the exercise will be a continuous one to ensure the protection of the State’s shoreline and safety of lives and property of the people.

He, however, urged companies and individuals desirous of carrying out dredging activities such as reclamation and extension work in the State to approach the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development for necessary guidelines, clearance and approval.

The leader of the enforcement team and Director of Special Projects, Dredging & Monitoring in the Ministry, Mr. James Iranola, expressed the determination of the team to clamp down on perpetrators of all illegal activities along the shorelines of the State.