Lagos commences technology reforms to enhance land administration

The Lagos State Government has commenced major technological reforms in Land administration to ensure that land is managed in a most effective and efficient manner.

This is due to the fact that land is a scarce resource that needs to be administered to have a positive impact on the state’s economy.

This statement was made by the Surveyor-General of Lagos State, Mr Olutomi Sangowawa, while delivering a goodwill message at the 2021 annual conference of the Geoinformation Society of Nigeria (GEOSON), held at the Intercontinental Hotel, Lagos.

The 3-day event, with the theme “Geospatial Technology for Sustainable Smart City and Blue Economic Development”, was convened to discuss modalities for uniform decisions on national issues relating to Geoinformation and set standards on compliance and enforcement by organisations in the sector.

Sangowawa listed some of the reforms to include the Integrated Land Administration Automation System, the preparation of electronic survey plans (e-surveys), the electronic Certificate of Occupancy (e-CofO) and the Digital Mapping and Enterprise GIS, among others.

The Lagos State Surveyor-General said the reforms were embarked upon to adopt technology that can conduct a rapid inventory of land rights, automate and manage land records, create and maintain integrated geographic data and accurately value property.

Sangowawa disclosed that the Office of the State Surveyor-General is determined to practice smartly in making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, adding that Continuously Operating Reference Stations (CORS) have been established in five stations to enhance efficient technology-based operations by the organisation.