Lagos launches use of resident cards

The Lagos authorities has proclaimed the introduction of a replacement resident card with utile functions for residents.

The new card that is substitution the previous card, has additional embedded options and functions which will alter the cardholders get pleasure from and have access to quicker and higher services.

This was created well-known by the final Manager of the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA), Engr. (Mrs.) Ibilola Kasunmu, well-known throughout a 2-day workshop unionized for media personnel at its workplace in Ikeja, Lagos.