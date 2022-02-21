Lagos unveils new health insurance products under “Ilera Eko”

Lagos State has unveiled new health insurance products in line with its drive to ensure Lagos residents have access to affordable, quality healthcare.

According to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, represented by Dr. Ibijoke Claudiana Sanwo-Olu, the First Lady of Lagos State, the creation of the new range of plans and expansion of the Lagos Health Insurance Scheme – ILERA EKO – was borne out of the need to cover more health challenges in addition to accommodating prevalent medical conditions whilst addressing economic realities of residents, especially those in the informal sector.

He also disclosed that the development is a result of collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to conduct actuarial analysis on the existing benefits package.

According to the governor, the results of the study informed the design of an improved standard health benefit plan at no additional cost to the enrollees in addition to the development of other health plans to address the health needs of Lagos residents.

He also added that health insurance expansion prioritises the welfare of the vulnerable in the State as the scheme is prepared to ensure that every Lagosian irrespective of their social-economic differences, receives the best and most affordable healthcare services in any of their chosen facilities.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health said the launch of the new plan is a bid to attain universal advancement of the health sector in the state, as he urged Lagos residents to seize the opportunity to secure their health when they are still healthy. He urged Lagos residents to use the opportunity to secure their health now rather than waiting until they are sick.

In her view, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, the General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) pointed out that affordability was a major part of the new health plans, which would be provided for Lagos residents whilst also adding that the good health of residents is the priority of the agency.

Emmanuella also added that the rebranding is necessitated by the need to include the informal sector which constitutes about 75 per cent of the population of the State in the health scheme