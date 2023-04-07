Lai Mohammed desecrates office of Minister of Information – Afenifere

The apex Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, tackled Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information, on Wednesday over his stance that the 2023 general election was credible.

Afenifere, in a statement issued by its Secretary-General, Sola Ebiseni, stated that the minister was not sincere in his claims.

The group maintained that Mohammed’s plan to give credibility to the elections failed, particularly, given that those he met with in the United States of America were aware of all that happened on February 25 and March 18.

The Minister of Information, during a chat with some media organisations in Washington DC, described the elections as the most transparent and authentic in the history of the country.

The group also accused Mohammed of deliberately distorting facts, noting that his claims contradicted all that played out at the polls and the cases filed in court.

“Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information, falls in this unenviable class with his current visits and interviews in the United States of America to taint sacred facts about the 2023 Presidential election.

“In a clear case of abuse of office, Lai Mohammed, trying desperately to dance himself back to the mind of his party candidate after having taken a different course during the primaries, has mindlessly descended to the abyss of falsehood reminiscent of his modus operandi as party spokesperson, with which he has odiously smeared the office of the nation’s Minister of Information.”