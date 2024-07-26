Late Junior Pope’s Wife Must Stay Strong After His Demise – May Edochie

Estranged wife of Yul Edochie, May Edochie has come out to reach out to late Jnr Pope’s wife, Awele. She recently had her say on what would have been their 10th wedding anniversary today, July 26, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, it is so painful that a day that would have been celebrated with tons of couple pictures is no longer possible, and she can only pray for God to always be there for the wife he left behind.

May added that Awele should stay strong for her kids and watch God take charge henceforth.

Her words, “It would have been 10yrs anniversary today!

It would have been celebrations today!

It would have been a splash of dope images today!

It would have been a lot of things to mark a decade!

Stay strong, my dear @qutejay .

The Lord God takes charge of His own, and He will always be there for y’all.

Hang in there.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.