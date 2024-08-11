Late Onyeka Onwenu And I Planned The Relationship Rumors For Our Hit Song – KSA

Nigerian music legend, King Sunny Ade has come out to address the famous rumours of a romantic relationship between him and the late iconic singer, Onyeka Onwenu. He recently had his say during a condolence visit to Onwenu’s family, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the rumors were part of a strategic move to promote their hit song, “Wait for Me,” and it was a gimmick they both agreed to.

KSA added that the plan was all for the music, and he’ll always remember her for her amazing pieces of advice.

His words, “That was a gimmick we did. It was for the music. We wanted to launch ‘Wait for Me.’ Before, people used to think she was my girlfriend. Me and her have never said yes or no. She’s someone who will sit down with you. She used to say, ‘Can I chip in for some advice?’ And the advice was always excellent.”

Onyeka Onwenu was a Nigerian singer/songwriter, actress, human rights and social activist, journalist, politician, and former X Factor series judge. Dubbed the “Elegant Stallion” by the Nigerian press, she was a former chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture. In 2013 she was appointed the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Centre for Women Development.

Onwenu hailed from Arondizuogu, a big town in Ideato North, Imo State, southeastern Nigeria, but was raised in Port Harcourt, the capital city of Rivers State, Nigeria.

She was the youngest daughter of Nigerian educationist and politician D. K. Onwenu, who died when she was four years old in an autocrash a week before his appointment as Minister for Education, leaving his widow, Hope, to raise five children alone after her husband’s family denied her access to his property.

Onwenu possessed a BA in International Relations and Communication from Wellesley College, Massachusetts, and an MA in Media Studies from The New School for Social Research, New York.