Late Onyeka Onwenu Will Be Remembered For Her Kindness And Wisdom – Emeka Rollas

The President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas has come out to express sadness over the death of veteran music icon, Onyeka Onwenu. He recently had his say via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, late Onyeka Onwenu was nothing but a creative colossus, and her remarkable lifetime was a testament to her boundless talent, passion and dedication.

Emeka added that the deceased will be remembered for her kindness, wisdom and generosity of spirit.

His words, “I’m deeply saddened to hear about the passing of our creative colossus, Onyeka Onwenu. Her remarkable life was a testament to her boundless talent, passion, and dedication.

As a journalist, she shone a light on the stories that needed to be told. As a musician, she harmonised the world with her melodies. And as an actor, she brought characters to life with her presence.

But more than her impressive accomplishments, I’ll remember her kindness, wisdom, and generosity of spirit. Her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift all who knew her.

May the memories of her love, laughter, and light bring her family and the creative community comfort during this difficult time. May her remarkable life be a blessing, and may her beautiful soul rest in peace. Adieu, our beloved lady of songs.”

R.I.P.

