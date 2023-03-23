Leaving Real Sociedad Anytime Soon Would Be Illogical – Zubimendi

Real Sociedad midfielder, Martin Zubimendi has come out to suggest that he would snub Arsenal for a second time if a summer transfer approach were received. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the recent rumors from England are a bunch of nothing because he already told his agent that he is not interested since leaving Real Sociedad now would be very illogical.

He added that he is very happy at the Spanish club and he is looking forward to a very quiet summer.

His words, “Rumours, rumours, because I told my agent that I didn’t want to hear anything, especially in winter. Leaving Real Sociedad aside with the season we are having would be illogical. I am very happy here.”

“I look forward to a quiet summer. Like the others and nothing.”