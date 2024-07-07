Lebron James’ Son Agrees Four-Year Contract With LA Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers and Bronny James have agreed to a four-year $7.9 million rookie contract. The contract includes a team option in the last year, and fans have been reacting.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the deal is set to keep the son of Lakers star, LeBron James with the franchise through the 2027-28 season.

Bronny will now team up with his father, LeBron who recently agreed to a two-year $104 million deal with the Lakers.

His words, “For sure, amplified amount of pressure. I’ve already seen it on social media and stuff, and the internet and stuff and talking about that I might not deserve an opportunity. But I’ve been dealing with stuff like this my whole life. So it’s nothing different, but it’s more amplified, for sure. But I’ll get through it.”

WOW.