Leicester City Will Be Determined Vs MUFC – Lookman

Leicester City forward, Ademola Lookman has come out to say that his club wants to show quality vs MUFC. He recently revealed that Leicester players are looking to bounce back from the recent run of poor results.

According to him, every match vs Manchester United is a big game so he and his teammates will be determined to get the job done.

Lookman added that the Foxes just need to create a winning mentality again and the 3 points will start rolling in.

His words, “It’s a big game, every game in the Premier League is a big game.”

“With us drawing last time, it was a bit of a kick in the teeth. We’re looking to bounce back with a win this weekend. That’s what we’ll look to do. Us, as a squad, we’ve been very determined to get the right results and to win.”

“It’s about creating that winning mentality. That’s key and that’s important.”

“It’s going to be a tough test, most definitely. Manchester United is a top team with a lot of great players, but it’s about us implementing our game and stopping them,”

“It’s about us enforcing ourselves on the game also. We want to show our quality and our confidence with the ball.”

“Making the most of our attacks is important. Us, as a team, going after them, setting the atmosphere, and getting the fans behind us is also important. I’ll tell what you the favourite bit for me is. At the beginning, when the fox comes onto to screen, you just hear that roar, that’s goosebumps right there.”

“On the training pitch, it’s been a tough week for us. We’re working hard on our game and we’re looking to be ready.”

“Obviously, training is different when some [international] players are away, but the emphasis is still the same. Everybody comes in to work hard. The mentality’s the same.”

“It’s been great here. I’ve settled in really well, with the team and the staff, and I’m enjoying it. I heard a lot about Leicester before I came. It’s been even better, coming here, gelling with the team, so I’m really happy. The work on the training pitches is something I enjoy every single day, I’m loving it.”