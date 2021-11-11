Liberia Can Upset Super Eagles – Gologo Ben Garkpah

Liberia Football Association deputy communication manager, Gologo Ben Garkpah has come out to say that the country wants to silence Nigeria. He recently revealed that the silencing is needed to make things edgy in Group C.

According to him, Liberia has not lost a competitive home game against Nigeria over a long period and the nation intends to keep things that way.

Ben added that he believes Liberia can upset the Super Eagles because the team is not unbeatable.

His words, “When the Lone Star reflect on the defeat in Nigeria in which I don’t think we were particularly bad, we want to win.”

“We have not lost a competitive home game against Nigeria over a long period. We are motivated to win and make things nervous for any of the two contenders on the last day.”

“I think we can upset the three-time African champions. With all respect to them, the Super Eagles are not infallible. They can be beaten.”

“They’ve lost a World Cup qualifier to us before, and we can replicate that.”

“The complexion of the squad I think is a little stronger than the one on matchday one.”

“We’ve brought in new and energetic lads with greater experience and ambition. I think this group will spring a surprise.”

“Central African Republic showed that Nigeria can be beaten. We need to take our chances which has really been a difference between us and the Super Eagles.”

“We’ve scored only twice and that shows we require improvement up front, and the coach has been working on that.”

“Our backline has leaked five goals which aren’t too bad but on paper, those five goals conceded seem to be the difference between us and the rest of the other teams because we aren’t scoring much.”

“With the inclusions of Mark Pabai and Jamal Arago, I’m sure we’ll be solid at the back.”