    Like Buhari, Ebonyi Gov, Umahi begs for forgiveness

    Less than 29 days to the end of his administration, the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has pleaded with the people of the state to pardon him for the shortcomings of his government.

    The governor who stated this on Monday while addressing workers in the state to mark the 2023 Workers’ Day, admitted that he must have stepped on people’s toes while discharging his duty for the past eight years.

    The governor also begged the people of the state to support the incoming administration of the governor-elect, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, saying the former Speaker would continue from where he stopped.

    He said, “In less than four weeks now, we shall have a new government in place. The new governor-elect Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru is a man who has been around and will continue the duty of governance from where we shall stop. I plead you give him peace and time to settle down.

    “Let me formally thank our dear workers for their partnership, love, prayers and cooperation these being eight years of my service in Ebonyi state.

    “There is no doubt I stepped on toes and offended some. It was never intentional it was the best I knew and for the good of our people, please forgive.

    “As I bow out, I have forgiven all those who thought they offended me. May God bless our state, our workers and our people”.

    This is coming a week after President Muhammadu Buhari appealed to Nigerians to pardon him for his inability to meet their expectations.

