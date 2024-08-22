Lindelof Has A Toe Injury – Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag has come out to confirm that four key players will miss the match vs Brighton. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw remain out injured and will not feature in the clash, and Lindelof in particular has an issue on his toe.

Erik added that he hopes Victor can return as soon as possible, but he will not be available for the weekend.

His words, “There is no confusion [about Lindelof], he has an issue on his toe.

So hopefully he can return quickly, but he is not available for the weekend. Whereas also we have some more [issues], Tyrell Malacia, and Rasmus Hojlund. They are not available as well. Luke Shaw, of course.”

