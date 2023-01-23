Liverpool Is Drained From Last Season – Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool midfielder, Thiago Alcantara has come out to admit that his club’s bid to win everything last season has left them drained during an inconsistent 2022-23 campaign. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Liverpool’s slump in form is not just physical but psychological as well because the coach, fans and players were all close to winning everything last season.

Thiago added that he believes LFC has enough quality in the management and playing department to turn things around.

His words, “For sure. It’s not just about physical stuff. It’s also something psychological. We were so close to winning everything. We just touched it but it went away. Last season I had one of the greatest seasons I’ve had in my life. This season is not one of the best, but it doesn’t matter. It’s a season, it’s a challenge. I think we have great quality and great guys to sort it out and we will do that.”

“We are in a great position for Champions League and FA Cup. We are not in the position we want in the Premier League, but we are there. We are now in our reality where we have to go game by game. Trying to add those three points will help us to be as high as possible. Our aim is the next game. It’s not about to be in the top four or to be in Europa League. We just think about next game.”