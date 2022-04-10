Liverpool’s Mentality Vs City Was Impressive – Carragher

Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher has come out to say that the club showed mentality vs Manchester City today. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the performance from the Reds was not very applaudable in terms of quality, but the boys proved their mentality by recovering from a poor first half and earning a draw.

Carragher added that to come out in the second half and match City, if not do better, was absolutely impressive by LFC players.

His words, “The performance from Liverpool not so much in terms of quality but their mentality to come out in the second half. They’d been given the run around in the first half. I don’t think they did anything completely different. They didn’t change. These teams believe in what they do and rightly so. To come out in the second half and match City, maybe do better, I was so impressed with both sides today.”