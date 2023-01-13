    Login
    Subscribe

    Lori Harvey, Damson Idris Confirm Dating Rumours

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Popular figures, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are dating. The model and the British-Nigerian actor have been at the center of much speculation, but both have previously stayed mum about the rumors.

    Lori Harvey and Damson Idris
    Lori Harvey and Damson Idris

    However, Damson has now confirmed the rumors by sharing a loved-up photo of him and Lori on his Instagram Stories, and fans have been reacting.

    Check them out,

    Lori Harvey and Damson Idris
    Lori Harvey and Damson Idris

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply