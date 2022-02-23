Love Doesn’t Conquer Everything – Reno Omokri

Popular social commentator, Reno Omokri has jumped on social media to write about marriage. He recently had his say via his Instagram page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that marriages can survive all forms of infidelity, but it can never survive poverty.

Reno added that people should stop saying love conquers everything because, without money, love dissolves like sugar in tea.

His words, “Marriages can survive marital infidelity, but it is hard for marriages to survive long term marital poverty. Research it. Finances are the top reason for divorce. So stop saying ‘love conquers everything’. Without money, the love may just dissolve like sugar in tea.”

WOW.

Bemigho Reno Omokri (born 1974) is an author and lawyer. Omokri was the host of Transformation with Reno Omokri, a Christian teaching TV show broadcast (for one season) on San Francisco’s KTLN and Detroit’s Impact Network. He is the founder of a multimedia project, Build Up Nigeria, and has produced a series of short films in the U.S.

He is the pastor of the Mind of Christ Christian Center in California and Abuja. He is also known for using social media to project the Gospel. Omokri continues to write articles for major newspapers (mainly political OpEd and Christian material).

On August 17, 2017, the Department of State Security attempted to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja but failed. Three days after the failed arrest attempt, the ruling party in Nigeria, the All Progressive Congress, named Omokri, along with former President Goodluck Jonathan and Governors Nyesom Wike and Willie Obiano as some of those showing “hatred, narrow-mindedness and meanness” to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was one of three spokesmen to the former President, and is credited with pioneering the use of social media for political purposes in Nigeria.