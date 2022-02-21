Loyalty Is Reciprocal, Clarion Call To Asiwaju Of Lagos, Dapo Fasola Writes

Dapo Fasola, the convener of Yoruba Youth Likeminds (YYL) has advised Tinubu to give up his presidential ambition, and support the aspirations and interests of his foot soldiers.

He wrote:

“BRF summed it up succinctly when he said, “May our loyalty not be tested”. Nothing in life is infinitesimal. Even loyalty has a limit. If you test the loyalty of the dog you keep at home, feed and take good care of, it would react.

“Nothing can be worse than discovering that the person you had loved, trusted and offered all your loyalty to has backstabbed you. That is what is called betrayal of loyalty.

“When leaders start thinking they are gods, they begin to care less about loyalty, about commitment, about espirit de corp and they begin to destroy the cornerstones in their leadership journey. There is something wrong with your character if opportunity controls your loyalty.

“For several years tinubu has been a formidable politician due to the dexterity and enermous loyalty shown by his supposed loyalist which had the likes of Vice President Osinbajo, Ogbeni Rauf, Raji Fashola amongst several others, these personalities have been trustworthy and dedicated to the cause of asiwaju so it awkward to see this distinguish personalities have issues with him, in the case of Ogbeni Aregbe in the State of Osun, it must be told in unmistakable terms that asiwaju didn’t handle the matter well at all, this no doubt put a big question mark on his capability as a leader and all of the achievement ascribed to him, aregbe as an individual isn’t someone to be treated in that shabby manner despite his loyalty, it was obvious tinubu is only after his own personal ambition and doesn’t care about the interest of his loyalist, this is what asiwaju has revealed about himself.

“For the avoidance of spectators on the stands who don’t know Jack about the genesis of the relationship between Asiwaju and his supposed loyalist, Osinbajo, Aregbe, Fashola et al, pls moderate your ignorance and don’t dabble into beer parlor talk, for someone like Ogbeni who started as a student Union activist and a great mobilizer, he ran for House of Representatives in Alimosho when asiwaju was running for senate in in Lagos West 1992, they met at Primrose caucus under the leadership of Dapo Sarumi and both asiwaju and ogbeni were members.

“An asiwaju can never tell anyone that he picked ogbeni from the gutter, same for Prof Osinbajo who was already an HoD in the Law Dept far back in the 80s in the University of Lagos, asiwaju saw the quality in them and felt they’ll add value to his politics and unfolding brand, he therefore appointed ogbeni Aregbe as the DG of Asiwaju campaign during the 1999 Governorship election.

“It is unlikely that any leader worthy of being so called would pick a random gutter man to be DG of a very important campaign, this is for those who ignorantly rants about tinubu making everybody.

“The likes of Osinbajo, Aregbe, Alhaji Lai and the likes contributed tremendously to the political growth of asiwaju, every giant you see high up is standing on the shoulders of several other giants you may not see, this great men were the corner stones of asiwaju successes and reason he’s still relevant today but alas they’ve been dealt a betrayal blow by asiwaju in the case of Ogbeni.

“If we allow you to lead us, it does not make you God. in the words of Ogbeni, this alone speaks volume of the no love lost between Asiwaju and one of his formidable loyalist,

“Ogbeni is a trustworthy who been nothing but loyal to asiwaju but unfortunately his loyalty has been stretched beyond what is humanly tolerable. For the bridge between him and Asiwaju to have broken, he must have really been overstretched.

“Asiwaju is a brilliant and good politician, but I cannot say the same for the frail Jagaban who wants to be President.

“At this point Asiwaju must make some sacrifices if he’s a genuine leader by making concessions for his loyal followers, support the aspirations and interests of his foot soldiers and withdraw his lifelong presidential dream, taking proper care of his health should be the utmost concern at the moment, he should endeavor to maintain his position as acclaimed national leader and start mentoring the younger generation.

“Nigerians are wiser and smart now so he should avoid the imminent embarrassment that may dent his antecedent politically, too many baggages ranging from bullion vans, end sars killings, age factor his health issues that aroused rumours of peeing on the body just a week ago,

“Asiwaju must realize that he can not be winner alone and all the time.

It must be win/win, give and take. That is the mark of a genuine leader.

“We know that humans are responsible for the howling of the oro masquerade.

“Asiwaju should be reminded of this before it too late” he concluded.