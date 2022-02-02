    Login
    Subscribe

    Lucia Loi And I Will Survive Every Relationship Storm – Rashford

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford has confirmed he is back with his girlfriend, Lucia Loi after their recent split. He recently shared new loved-up photos of them together, and fans have been reacting.

    Marcus Rashford and Lucia Loi
    Marcus Rashford and Lucia Loi

    In one loved-up mirror selfie, the England ace wrapped his arm around his childhood sweetheart, while in another they were pictured together posing in a hotel room.

    His words, “Through thick & thin.”

    WOW.

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News