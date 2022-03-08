Luis Diaz Is A Liverpool Kind Of Player – Owen

Ex Liverpool striker, Michael Owen has come out to hail new signing, Luis Diaz. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the skilful winger is clearly a Liverpool kind of player and his brief appearance vs Inter Milan in the UCL proved that for all to see.

Owen added that Diaz is definitely good with and without possession, and he expects him to keep improving.

His words, “I’d watched him obviously for some time covering the Champions League.”

“And I covered his first game for Liverpool [against Cardiff in the FA Cup].”

“It was only a brief appearance, half an hour or so, but I said live on air that he just looked like a Liverpool player. Out of possession, I just thought ‘this kid looks like he’s been here all his life’.”

“We all know he’s got talent, when he runs with the ball he’s electric, he can score goals, he can do a lot. But as soon as Liverpool lost the ball, it was like ‘wow’. I’d seen it before, from Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota.”

“He just seems to fit like a glove. He looks like the definition of a Liverpool player. That red shirt suits him, for sure.”

“Sometimes a player comes in and you just know right away that they belong. I remember [Nicolas] Anelka coming in [in 2001], and thinking ‘wow, this lad can play!’ He’s the one that stands out from my career, as making a big first impression, but Diaz has certainly done that.”