Maddison Took My Dart Celebration Way Too Personally – Maupay

Brentford forward, Neal Maupay has come out to shed light on his supposed feud with James Maddison. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, football is nothing but a game to him, so when he copied Maddison‘s darts celebration after scoring, he really meant no harm.

Maupay added that the reaction he got from Tottenham players, including Maddison, was funny, but he still does not have issues with any of them.

His words, “You need to ask him. From my side, I’ve got no problem with him or anyone. I know when I do things like that and we lose the game they will come for me. That’s fine, I can take it. For me, football is a game and growing up I did the same stuff. I don’t want to stop now. I’m just having a bit of banter and a bit of a laugh, there’s nothing deep. I like to give something, but I can receive as well.

It’s just fun. I like a bit of banter with my mates. That’s just how it is, just because I’m a professional footballer doesn’t mean I can’t do it. I don’t know how people react to it, but it’s just me.

I actually didn’t think about it before. I score and celebrate with whatever is going through my mind. I don’t have one celebration, so I do a bit of everything. When I scored, I was running to the corner flag and saw the fans and they were angry at me. I don’t know how my brain works, but I just did the darts celebration. It wasn’t towards Maddison, but one of their players does the celebration so I just did it.

That was even funnier. How do you take a celebration so personally? Before that game, I was cool with everyone and with Maddison. He grabbed me straight away as I was coming back from the goal and he was so p*ssed. “I was like ‘relax, it’s just a celebration’.”

WOW.