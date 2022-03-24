Maduka Okoye Should Recover Ahead Of The Second Leg Vs Ghana – Eguavoen

Super Eagles manager, Austin Eguavoen has come out to hint that Maduka Okoye could return for the second leg match against Ghana in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Okoye has a flu that has ruled him out of the upcoming fixture, but he expects him to recover in time ahead of the next leg.

Eguavoen added that Finidi George told him about an able replacement in Noble, so he had to invite him to the national team.

His words, “He (Okoye) has flu and will miss the first leg in Ghana.”

“Should he recover in time, he could be involved in the return leg in Abuja.”

On calling Noble, “Noble was actually subbed in the last game against Wikki Tourists. I heard a couple of news but I had to call my colleague whom I hold in high esteem Finidi George to find out what the situation with Noble was.”

“He has been in goal for the last four games and then Finidi told me everything is alright. I called the medical team there and they said everything is okay so that’s what informed us.”

“Every other person that has not played until now in the goalkeeping department, everybody has a chance. We just pray we keep winning.”