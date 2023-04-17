Maguire Did A Good Job Vs Nottingham Forest – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to explain why Harry Maguire will not be moved back into the club’s left-sided centre-half position. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not think the angles are good for Maguire to take up such a position in defence, and it is even hard for the Englishman to defend with his left foot in wide areas.

Erik added that he believes Maguire is more than capable on the right, and he did a brilliant job vs Nottingham Forest.

His words, “Not this season. The angles are not good for Harry if he is playing on the left side, it’s difficult for him also defending in wide areas on his left foot but I think he is more capable on the right. Victor is very good, he can use both feet and I think he also did a brilliant job in the rest of defence and the defensive transitions. That’s why we prefer to do it with them in this way.”