Maguire Was Confident And Consistent In Qatar – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that Harry Maguire had a really good World Cup. He recently urged him to replicate his England form at the club when the Premier League restarts, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is very clear that the English defender is good enough to play at the highest level but he has had a period in Manchester where he performed badly.

Ten Hag added that Maguire was very consistent and confident in Qatar.

His words, “It’s clear he is good enough to play at the highest level,”

“He had a period in Manchester where he performed badly and then, of course, there are difficulties. For England, he has good games almost all the time.”

“We want him to bring that back to Manchester with him so he can bring it on the pitch for United.”

“I think he had a really good World Cup. He was really consistent. When he is playing with his confidence like now, he is a massively important player for us and that is what everyone expects.”