Malo Gusto Will Not Leave Lyon In January – Jean-Michel Aulas

Chelsea and Manchester United have been sent a stern message by Lyon President, Jean-Michel Aulas as they continue their pursuit of Malo Gusto. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he has the pleasure of confirming that Malo Gusto will remain a Lyon player until at least June 2023.

Jean added that Rayan Cherki will also be staying at the club, instead of leaving to warm PSG’s bench.

His words, “I have the pleasure of confirming that Malo Gusto, a great hope for OL, will continue to play with OL at least until June 2023.”

On Rayan Cherki, “If there’s one thing we all agree on, it’s that a talent like Cherki will stay. Thanks to the team, don’t look for one more click to send him to the bench of a club where he won’t be able to express himself like at home.”