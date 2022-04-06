Man City Won’t Allow Distractions Ahead Of Clash Vs Liverpool – Stones

Manchester City defender, John Stones has come out to say that he is trying to block out the outside noise ahead of the game vs Liverpool. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he and his teammates are not dwelling on distractions ahead of the crunch tie because complete focus is needed at this stage of the season.

Stones added that proper preparation and staying calm under pressure are all City needs to scale through the tough period unscathed.

His words, “I suppose I don’t think too much like that because you can get carried away. We’re first and second in the table, everyone knows that.”

“We have to concentrate on us and how we play our football and don’t change our football.”

“This week is vital for us – and how we prepare, we stay calm because we’ve been in situations like this before.”

“We don’t get sucked into the outside noise. We just concentrate on what we do and we’ve done that for all the time I’ve been here, been very focused and tunnel vision on what’s ahead of us.”

“What we want to get out of these things and what we’re striving to achieve – and that’s another hurdle for us to get over and be successful.”

“Everyone in that dressing room wants to come out on the winning side and we’ll do everything in our power to do that.”

“I just focus on what I need to do, don’t think about the outside. We’re human beings and we know what’s riding on this game and how important it is to us.”

“Every game this season has been a final for us, that’s how we approach it.”