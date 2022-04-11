Manchester City And Liverpool Both Deserve The EPL Title – Alan Shearer

EPL legend, Alan Shearer has come out to say that both Manchester City and Liverpool do not deserve to finish 2nd. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the football the world saw at Etihad Stadium was ridiculously good, and it showed just how far ahead of the rest of the Premier League both clubs are.

Alan added that one of the best things about watching Sunday’s thrilling draw is that both clubs will clash in the FA Cup this weekend.

His words, “One of the best things about watching Sunday’s thrilling draw between Manchester City and Liverpool was knowing we get to see them do it all again at Wembley this weekend.”

“The football we saw at Etihad Stadium was ridiculously good and showed how far ahead of the rest of the Premier League these teams are.”

“I know the league table tells you there is a gap when you look at how many more points the top two have won – but I mean in terms of their level of performance, where there is a gulf in the standards they are setting compared to everyone below them. Quite simply, they are miles ahead.”

“I am talking about both teams and the relentless tempo they set: their energy, their intensity, their quality of play and the players’ hunger for victory – and the two great managers in Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp who are behind all of that.”

“They have been doing this for a while now, entertaining us with brilliant football whenever they meet and driving each other on to greater heights.”

“Both clubs are trying to do something very special this season – City are going for the Treble and Liverpool still have the chance of becoming the first English side to win the quadruple.”

“To get this far, with their hopes of lifting multiple trophies alive in the middle of April, is just incredible and shows exactly how good they are.”

“One of those bids has to end this week because we have to have a winner and a loser at Wembley, and it is likely to be the minutest of margins that decide which team is which. It nearly always is.”

“I still don’t know which of them will win the Premier League. But, just like in 2019, it is unfortunate one of them has to finish second – because neither of them really deserve that.”