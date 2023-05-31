Manchester City Owners Are The Reason The Club Is Successful – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to hail the club’s Abu Dhabi owners. He recently credited them for City’s immense success under his tenure, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the owners deserves a lot of appreciation for putting the club in its current position by investing in the right players to guarantee success.

Pep added that the owners are wise and smart, and they are the reason City is one of the world’s best run club.

His words, “We are where we are thanks to the people before. We learn. We learn from all of them. When you rebuild a team, it’s normal after six, or seven years, it’s because of the strength of the club. It doesn’t just belong to me. There was Sergio. Then Gabriel. Now Erling. He belongs to the Club. Not to me. If the Club doesn’t bring me here and sitting near me is Erling, we cannot do it. We underestimate our Club and hierarchy, it’s the key point of this organisation.”

“They put the Club in the position, it’s thanks to the strength we have in the Club. Without these players, we could not do what we have done in these years. You also need a strong and solid Club. They are smart, wise and know exactly what we want to do. It’s very well run. Here in this business, everyone makes mistakes. Here there is no magic solution to everything you do. You make a lot of mistakes but try to make as less as possible. But here there is not a club, Sporting Director or manager where it is ‘do this and everything works perfectly’. You have to take a decision and have the courage to take it. And after, accept it. Do more positive than negative things. I think this club, not just in the last period but in the last 10, 12, 14 years, is doing really, really, really well.”