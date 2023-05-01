Manchester City Plays The Best Football Right Now – Xavi

Manchester City is the best club in the world and they deserve to win the treble this season, Xavi Hernandez has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it would only be fair for the best team in the world to be rewarded with three trophies they have fought for since the beginning of the season.

Xavi added that Pep is the best manager in the world and his team plays the best football around.

His words, “Of course, it would [be fair]. In my opinion, they are the best team in the world right now. They have the best manager in the world and the quality of football they play is a mirror for us to look up to.”