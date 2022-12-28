Manchester City Will Take EPL Restart Game By Game – Mahrez

Manchester City forward, Riyad Mahrez has come out to urge his teammates to get back in the routine of winning immediately in order to catch Premier League leaders, Arsenal. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he and his teammates have to hit the ground running from tomorrow night because everyone at the club wants to be at the top of the Premier League table.

Mahrez added that City will take it game by game until another EPL title is won this season.

His words, “We have to hit the ground running. We are not currently top of the Premier League and that is where we want to be. We will take it game by game but our aim to try to win another title. There are lots of strong teams in England who could still win the league so we are not just focused on Arsenal, although they have been very good so far. If we want to win the league, we will have to be ready as soon as the league starts again.”