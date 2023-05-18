Manchester City’s Success Is Not Down To Money – CEO

Manchester City’s CEO, Ferran Soriano has come out to rubbish claims that the club has bought its success. He recently claimed that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all spent more, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, when people carefully consider the investment in players in England in recent years, they will find out that City are not the ones spending the most money on transfers.

Ferran added that saying that the club has spent a lot of money in order to downplay achievements is just wrong.

His words, “Look, you only have to look at the investment in players in England in the last year, three years, five years… we are never the club spending the most on players. There are many other clubs investing more money than us – Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal. Saying that we’ve spent a lot of money and we won because of that is just not true.”