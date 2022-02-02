Mane Inspires Senegal To Push Harder – Joseph Lopy

Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane inspires his Senegal teammates to reach greater heights and take their game to a new level, Joseph Lopy has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Mane knows things other players do not know, and he is always generous enough to share knowledge without being asked.

Lory added that the winger keeps inspiring his teammates to push harder in every game, and that is highly appreciated.

His words, “He knows things we don’t know.”

“He’s a generous person who shares things with us without having to be asked first.”

“He always works hard, and this then makes us work hard. It gives us a taste of a higher level, which can show us that maybe we’re not working hard enough.”

“Sadio inspires us to see a high level of football, and is an example to follow.”

“He pushes us to work harder on the pitch in case we don’t.”