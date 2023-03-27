Mark Zuckerberg, Wife Welcome 3rd Child

Popular Facebook owner, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr Priscilla Chan have welcomed their 3rd baby together. He recently jumped on social media to announce the birth of their third daughter, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg, and fans have been reacting.
His words, “Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You’re such a little blessing.”
See photo,
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate