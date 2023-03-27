    Login
    Mark Zuckerberg, Wife Welcome 3rd Child

    Popular Facebook owner, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr Priscilla Chan have welcomed their 3rd baby together. He recently jumped on social media to announce the birth of their third daughter, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg, and fans have been reacting.

    His words, “Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You’re such a little blessing.”

    See photo,

    Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan

